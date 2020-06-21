COVID-19: Lagos Discharges 45 Recovered Patients

The Lagos State Government has discharged 45 recovered COVID-19 patients after they tested negative to the virus.

This was revealed in a tweet on the Lagos State Ministry of Health official handle on Sunday.

According to a breakdown given by the Ministry, the recovered and discharged patients include 18 females and 27 males.

“Today, 45 fully recovered COVID-19 Lagos patients; 18 females and 27 males were discharged from our Isolation facilities to reunite with the society,” the statement noted.

It further explained that 20 of the patients were discharged from the Gbagada Isolation Centre, nine from Onikan, two from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, one from Agidingbi, one from Lekki and 12 from the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

“With this, the number of COVID-19 cases successfully managed and discharged in Lagos has risen to 1328,” the ministry said, urging Lagosians to keep doing their “part to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

Infection Rate On The Rise

On Saturday, Nigeria recorded 661 more positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) – one of the highest figures reported so far in the country.

This was confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in a tweet on Saturday night, saying 19 more people died of complications related to the virus.

Giving a further update on the outbreak of the disease, the health agency noted that the new cases were reported in 13 states across the country and the Federal Capital Territory.

It added that Nigeria now has 19,808 confirmed cases of COVID-19, out of which 6,718 have been discharged with 506 others dead.