Three Feared Dead In Fresh Katsina Attack

Three persons have been feared dead in a fresh attack on Maikwama village, Dandume Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Channels Television reliably gathered that the bandits raided the village in the early hours of Monday while it was raining.

The hoodlums also carted away an unspecified number of cattle and food items worth millions of naira during the attack.

When contacted, the spokesman for the State Police Command, Gambo Isah, declined comment on the incident.

Isah maintained that he has to confirm the attack from the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Dandume police station before reacting.