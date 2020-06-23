Advertisement

Buhari Condoles With Ezekwesili Over Mother’s Death

Updated June 23, 2020
President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with former Minister of Education, Dr Oby Ezekwesili, and her family over the death of her mother, Mrs Cecilia Ujubuonu.

In a statement on Tuesday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, he urged Ezekwesili, her family, and all associates of the late businesswoman to find strength in her good works.

According to the statement, the President noted that her testimony of reverence for God and service to humanity have continued to resonate.

He also condoled with the grandchildren of the late businesswoman, and members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, saying they would miss her counsel and guidance, garnered from years of working hard to raise a disciplined and focused family.

As the family mourns, the President prayed that God would comfort them and grant peaceful rest to the soul of the departed.



