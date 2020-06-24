Edo Election: Human Rights Activist, Isokpan Emerges AAC Candidate

Ahead of the September 19 governorship election in Edo State, a human rights activist, Edith Isokpan, has emerged the candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC).

Isokpan, also known as a philanthropist, won the party’s primary election after defeating another aspirant, Uyi Osunde.

The exercise which held on Wednesday in Benin City, the state capital had total votes cast of 179 by delegates accredited to vote.

While Isokpan polled 162 votes, Osunde got 12 votes.

Following her victory, the AAC candidate commended the party for the matured organisation of the primary.