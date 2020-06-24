Advertisement

I Have A Serious Problem With Oshomhole – Edo Deputy Governor

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Mr Philip Shuaibu, has disclosed that he has a problem with the immediate past governor of the state, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, following his handling of situation rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the moment. 

Mr Shuaibu stated this while appearing as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

He argued that his issue is not with the ruling party, but with the suspended National Chairman of the APC.

“I suffered to build APC if I look back and see what I have laboured for. But what I am happy about is that I am happy to consolidate and make history on the issue of godfatherism in Edo State”.

 

 



