Advertisement

Italy Bans Use Of Overhead Locker On Flights

Agency Report  
Updated June 26, 2020
In this file photo taken on June 19, 2017 an Airbus A380 performs a flight display at Le Bourget airport on the opening day of the International Paris Air Show. ERIC PIERMONT / AFP
In this file photo taken on June 19, 2017, an Airbus A380 performs a flight display at Le Bourget airport on the opening day of the International Paris Air Show. ERIC PIERMONT / AFP

 

Passengers travelling to or from Italy by air will no longer be able to use the overhead baggage lockers in planes after the Italian Civil Aviation Authority (Enac) decided they were a health risk. 

The new rule results from a government decree, prompted by fears of further spreading the novel coronavirus, that specifies travellers may only board with a bag small enough to slide under the seat in front.

The intention is to prevent close contact between passengers and limit movement in aircraft cabins.

Enac said that passengers would not need to pay a supplement to put their suitcases in the hold.

An Italian consumer association, Codacons, welcomed the decision on Friday, saying it would “avoid the chaos” which sometimes occurs in the cabins “when passengers place their luggage in the overhead compartments”.

“In this area, the Italians are among the most unruly travellers in Europe, causing delays and queues which today would fuel the risk of contagion,” the association said.

Italy was the first country in Europe to be hit by the coronavirus which has so far killed over 34,600 people in the country.

 

AFP



More on World News

US Restricts Visas For Chinese Officials Over Hong Kong’s Autonomy

Trump Cancels Weekend Golf Retreat As US COVID-19 Cases Surge

Over $30bn Needed To Develop COVID-19 Tests, Treatments, Vaccines – WHO

6-Year-Old Boy Dies In Indian Kashmir Crossfire

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV