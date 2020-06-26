Obaseki Wins PDP Governorship Primary In Edo

Governor Godwin Obaseki has emerged as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s flag bearer for the Edo State governorship election taking place on September 19th, 2020.

Mr Obaseki was announced as winner after the delegates cast their votes at the party’s primary held at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, the state capital.

READ ALSO: Why I Stepped Aside For Obaseki – Kenneth Imasuagbon

The coast had earlier been cleared for governor Obaseki’s win after other aspirants running against him stepped down.

Below are the photos from the primary election:

PDP ‘Energy’

Obaseki joined the PDP on Friday, June 19, 2020 after quitting the APC and had picked up his PDP membership card at the party’s secretariat in Benin City.

While addressing party officials, the governor said he automatically becomes the PDP leader in the state following his defection.

Obaseki also reiterated his commitment to providing what he described as quality leadership, adding that he is ready to lead the party to victory in the governorship election.

He noted that “the energy I see in this party is the kind of energy I require to take Edo to the level we should go to next.”