Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, Defects To PDP

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has officially joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The governor who dumped the All Progressives Congress on Tuesday, picked up his PDP membership card at the party’s secretariat in Benin City, the state capital today.

Shortly after his resignation from the APC, Obaseki visited Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and his Akwa-Ibom State counterpart, Udom Emmanuel.

This comes a week after he was screened out and declared unfit to participate in the APC primary election ahead of the September 19 governorship poll in Edo State.

READ ALSO: Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki, Resigns From APC

On Friday last week, the Screening Committee led by Professor Jonathan Ayuba submitted its report to the party’s leadership after it screened Governor Obaseki who is seeking re-election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, and four other aspirants.

The other aspirants include Dr Pius Odubu, Chris Ogiemwonyi, Osaro Obazee, and Matthew Iduoriyekemwen.

Details later…