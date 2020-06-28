NPP Picks Akufo-Ado As Presidential Candidate 

Ghana’s ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has picked incumbent Nana Akufo-Addo as its presidential candidate in this year’s election, setting up a third consecutive head-to-head battle against former president John Dramani Mahama.

The ruling party in a statement released on Saturday says Akufo-Addo will contest the December 7 poll with Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia as his running mate.

61-year-old Mahama who has been chosen by the National Democratic Congress, NDC as its candidate, defeated Akufo-Addo in the 2012 presidential race.