Burna Boy Drops ‘Wonderful’ New Video

Afrobeats star Burna Boy has dropped the accompanying visuals for his newest single “Wonderful” after his recent BET Awards win.

The video was directed by Director K.

“Wonderful” is the first single from Burna Boy’s upcoming album, Twice As Tall, which is set to arrive later this year.

“It’s important for me to show that music is a uniting force that transcends state lines, barriers and borders. This song is about the ‘wonders’ of seeing the impact of my music on people’s lives as they shared their joy, pain and pleasure with me while I toured the world,” Burna Boy said in a statement about the song’s release.

“It serves as a note that no matter how far you go, or how hard you work; you must be ready to come home, the pandemic forced us all to take refuge in our homes. Above all, Africa is home, it is the motherland to all people. For us to truly matter, Africa has to matter.”

The video comes just soon after his second year running as the winner of the BET Award‘s Best International Act.

In his acceptance speech, he said, “I’d like to use this opportunity to say that sometime around 1835 there was a mission to turn the nation of Africa into a dominated nation”.

“Now is the time to overturn that and go back to the royalty that we were because, in order for black lives to matter, Africa must matter.”

In the video, he keeps the tempo upbeat with a mix of English, Pidgin, and Yoruba that sees Burna expressing excitement:

“Wonderful, I go show you wonder waa ri wonderful, you no go believe wetin won happen/

No disturbance when the gbedu wan catch you, iz like you dey sleep but this one pass you…/”

Watch the video: