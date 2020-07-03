Court Transfers Evans’ Trial To Office Of Public Defender

There’s a new twist to the ongoing trial of kidnap Kingpin, Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike, also known as Evans as an Ikeja High Court in Lagos has asked the Office of the Public Defender (OPD) to take over the defence for his alleged inability to afford legal fees.

The Lagos State Attorney-General (A-G), Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN) told the court on Friday that his team placed a phone call to Evans’ legal team on the last court date to enquire about the whereabouts of Evans’ counsel.

Justice Hakeem Oshodi, thereafter, noted that Evans had developed a habit of engaging the services of lawyers who according to the judge, “disappeared halfway through trial” and this has caused delays in the case.

He is standing trial alongside four others over the alleged kidnap of Mr Donatius Dunu, the Chief Executive Officer of Maydon Pharmaceutical ltd.