VIBEZ: Great Week For Burna Boy, Wizkid & Genevieve + More Woes For Hushpuppi!

The last is yet to be heard of the case involving alleged criminal mastermind popularly known as ‘Hushpuppi’.

A week after the Dubai police officially confirmed his arrest with the release of a video disclosing astounding details of his crimes, they have now announced that Hushpuppi has been extradited from the United Arab Emirates to the United States.

Meanwhile, more Nigerians have been contracting the COVID-19 and one of those who have shared their gruesome experience is P-Square’s Peter Okoye.

he has a message for Nigerians who still think its all a joke!

There have also been some big win in the industry this week from the bets to the Oscars, Nigerian stars such as Burna Boy, Wizkid, Genevieve, and more are being recognized for their outstanding work.

