Nation Building: Balarabe Musa , Aremu, Shettima Back National Consultative Front

The former Governor of Kaduna State, Balarabe Musa, and former Vice President of the Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC) Issa Aremu have accepted membership of a new political movement called the National Consultative Front (NCF).

Also joining the NCF is the president of Arewa Youths Consultative Forum, Mr. Yerima Shettima.

The movement was unveiled on Wednesday, but less than 48 hours, some of those listed as members distanced themselves from the group, on the grounds that they were not consulted during its formation.

But addressing a news conference in Kaduna on Sunday, Mr. Balarabe Musa explained that the current security and socio-economic challenges in the country require that all men of goodwill should come together to salvage the country from bad governance and put it on the part of economic prosperity.

He noted that although he was not consulted during the formation of the forum, he accepted the membership because some of the promoters of the movement are his political associates for many years.

On their part, Issa Aremu and Yerima Shettima described the establishment of the National Consultative Front as timely and coming at a time that the country is battling with both political, security and economic problems.

They added that the movement will act as a pressure group to checkmate the activities of elected political leaders.