Lawmakers Inspect Abuja Airport Ahead Of Domestic Flight Resumption

Some members of the House of Representatives have paid an inspection visit to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

The lawmakers, who comprise members of the House Committee on Aviation, inspected the airport on Monday ahead of the resumption of domestic flights in the country.

During the visit, the lawmakers advocated the need for relevant agencies to ensure compliance with safety protocols amid the rising cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

This comes barely a week after the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said the airport in the nation’s capital and the Murtala Mohammed International Airport would resume domestic operations on Wednesday.

He also announced that the airports in Kano, Port Harcourt, Owerri (Imo State), and Maiduguri (Borno State) would also resume local operations on Saturday, while other airports would resume on July 15.

According to the minister, the date for resumption of international flights will be announced in due course.

Highpoints of the lawmakers’ visit to the airport in Abuja are captured below: