DSS Invitation: Professor Odeyemi Alleges Power-Play In Hierarchy

A member of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Professor Femi Odekunle has reacted to the alleged arrest of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) boss, Mr Ibrahim Magu.

In a statement issued on Monday, Odekunle said the invitation by the Department of State Services (DSS), is a power play by blocs in the corridor of power.

According to the PACAC, Magu was only invited for questioning regarding some purported memo by the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

He explained that the Presidential Advisory Committee perceives Malami as the arrowhead of the bloc that is not really interested in President Buhari’s anti-corruption fight.

Odeyemi cited the failure of the National Assembly to confirm the appointment of the EFCC boss based on a purported security report by the secret service as one plots by the power bloc.

While citing the AGF’s demand of certain high profile case files from Magu which he is yet to supply, he alleged that Malami has been using his closeness to President Muhammadu Buhari for his personal/power bloc agenda without demonstrating any genuine commitment to the anti-corruption fight.

Stressing further, the professor cited a few cases which includes the formal notice of abandonment in the corruption case involving former Minister of Niger Delta, Godwill Orubebe and a purported secret meeting with Abdulrasheed Maina in Dubai.

The group wants the President Buhari to put an end to the power-play.