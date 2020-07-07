Ebonyi Health Workers To Undergo COVID-19 Test

The Ebonyi State government has directed all its health workers to undergo compulsory test for COVID 19.

The Deputy Governor of the state, Kelechi Igwe disclosed this on Tuesday while addressing local government chairmen at the Government House in Abakaliki, the state capital.

According to him, the move becomes necessary to ensure that the health workers are safe and in good health condition while carrying out their duties in ensuring quality healthcare delivery to the people of the state.

He also asked the local government chairmen to lead the campaign in their different local government areas.

Meanwhile, the state now has 508 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 6 deaths while a total of 426 patients have been treated and discharged.