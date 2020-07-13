Buhari Approves Reconstitution Of NLNG, BGT Boards

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reconstitution of Federal Government’s representatives on the boards of the Nigeria (Liquefied Natural Gas) and the Bonny Gas Transport Limited (BGT).

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, announced this in a statement on Monday.

He explained that the reconstitution of the boards became imperative since the present boards members were inaugurated in 2005.

According to the minister, there is a need for the injection of fresh ideas into the leadership of the companies.

He revealed that the new NLNG board has Edmund Daukoru as Chairman, while the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, and three others are members.

The other members include: Rabiu Sulaiman, Ikem Obih, and Bitrus Nabasu who is the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

Sylva added that Daukoru was also named the President of the new BGT board, while Kyari, Nabasu, and Doyin Akinyanju are members

He thanked the outgoing members of the boards of the NLNG and the BGT for their services and successes recorded during their time and wished them good health and more victories in their future endeavours.

While congratulating the new board members for their appointment, the minister reminded them that they were chosen based on their integrity and sterling track records.

He, therefore, asked them to bring their experiences to bear in the running of the boards.

