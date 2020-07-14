Former Senator, Cleric Kidnapped In Taraba

A former senator representing northern Taraba, Ambuno Zik-Sunday and the cleric of the State Police Command Mosque, Mohammed Nuhu, have been kidnapped.

The Police Public Relations Officer, David Misal confirmed the incident to Channels Television on Tuesday, while parading a cache of arms recovered from suspected bandits who are currently at large.

The former senator was abducted in his hometown Bavhama Community in Karim Lamido Local Government Area of the state on Sunday, while the police cleric was kidnapped in his house in Jalingo, the state capital.

Details later.