NLNG Denies Withdrawal Of $1.05bn From Dividend Account

The Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG) has condemned the reports that it illegally withdrew the sum of $1.05 billion from its dividend account with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

NLNG’s General Manager of External Relations and Sustainable Development, Eyono Fatayi-Williams, denied the claims in a statement on Thursday in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

She also faulted the allegations that the NLNG Managing Director/CEO, Tony Attah, and the NNPC Group Managing Director (GMD), Mele Kyari, were signatories to an account and have been misappropriating monies belonging to the company without approval.

Fatayi-Williams, however, clarified that as a private limited liability company, the NLNG duly pays dividends to its shareholders.

She added that the company has continued to operate in full compliance with regulations and the laws of the country.

The NLNG general manager dismissed the allegations and urged Nigerians to ignore them, stressing that they were baseless and untrue.

