Edo Election: 35 Political Parties Merge With PDP To Support Obaseki

Ahead of the Edo Governorship election slated to hold on September 2020, 35 registered and de-registered political parties have merged with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The political parties are giving their support to the PDP candidate and governor of the state Godwin Obaseki for his second term in office.

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party,(SDP), Collins Oreruan, speaking on behalf of the group on Friday, said that the decision was made to ensure the governor gets his second term bid.

He urged the PDP to include their party in the main campaign organisation for the governorship polls.

Obaseki Joins PDP

Governor Obaseki on June 19, 2020, dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) a week after he was screened out and declared unfit to participate in the APC primary election.

The governor following his defection into the PDP picked up his membership card at the party’s secretariat in Benin City, the state capital.

Addressing party officials, the governor said he automatically becomes the PDP leader in the state following his defection and reiterated his commitment to providing what he described as quality leadership.

He later emerged as the party’s flagbearer after other aspirants running against him stepped down.

While thanking party faithful, he noted that “the energy I see in this party is the kind of energy I require to take Edo to the level we should go to next.”