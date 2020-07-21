COVID-19: 6,317 Nigerians Evacuated From Abroad, Says Dabiri-Erewa

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) says 6,317 Nigerians have been evacuated from abroad.

NIDCOM Chairman, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, disclosed this on Tuesday during a press conference ahead of National Diaspora Day celebrations on July 25.

The evacuation carried out in collaboration with the agency, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Nigerian Missions around the world comes on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic that has affected the globe.

Giving a breakdown of the figures, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has the highest evacuees with 1,405, followed closely by the United Kingdom with 831 and the United States with 806 Nigerians stranded Nigerians repatriated in three batches.

Other countries where Nigerians have departed include Saudi Araba – 117, Egypt – 372, France – 70, India – 540, Turkey – 324, Sudan – 365, Uganda and Kenya – 172.

Also not left out are Senegal – 17, Pakistan – 56, Egypt – 102, China – 268, Malaysia and Thailand – 247, Lebanon – 147, Canada – 51, South Africa – 324 and Ghana – 205.