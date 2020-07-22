Advertisement

COVID-19: Kano Govt Cancels All Sallah Festivities

Updated July 22, 2020
Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, spoke to reporters on Friday, February 7, 2020.
Kano State government has suspended all Sallah activities and directed Emirs across the state to use motor vehicles going to Eid prayer grounds instead of the usual horses.

Addressing a news conference after the state executive council meeting, the state Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba said commissioners and other top government officials have been directed to monitor strict compliance on the use of face mask and social distancing during the congressional prayers.

“The council, after deliberations at its weekly meeting held on Tuesday at Africa House, Government House, Kano, agreed that the conduct of Eid congregational prayers across the state would be under strict observance of safety protocols.

“The congregational prayers will be strictly supervised by government officials to ensure compliance,” the Commissioner stated.

 



