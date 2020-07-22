NBS, Softcom To Host Webinar On Leveraging Data To Drive Inclusive Policy, Revenue Generation & Improved Governance

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in partnership with Softcom Limited, an indigenous and innovative technology company, will host a webinar on Thursday, 23 July 2020 at 11am WAT.

It will feature the Honourable Minister of Finance, Budget & National Planning, Dr (Mrs) Zainab Ahmed together with the Statistician-General of the Republic and CEO of National Bureau of Statistics, Dr Yemi Kale as keynote speakers.

They will be joined by distinguished panellists such as: Special adviser to the President on Finance and Economy & former Central Bank of Nigeria Deputy Governor, Dr Sarah Alade; Country Director at the World Bank, Shubham Chaudhuri; Director General at the Budget Office of the Federation, Ben Akabueze; President of the Nigerian Statistical Association, Prof Sidney Onyeagu; Dr Jania Okwechime, Associate Director in Risk Advisory & The West Africa Data Analytics Leader, Deloitte and Chief Operating Officer at Softcom, Seindemi Olobayo.

● Webinar Topic: Leveraging Data to Drive Inclusive Policy, Revenue Generation & Improved Governance

● Date: Thursday, 23rd July 2020

● Time: 11 am WAT

● Venue: Zoom call

● Registration Link: Clicking Here

The webinar will explore the methods of data collection and analysis together with their cross-sector usage.

It is an opportunity for public-private assessment of existing technological innovations and solutions that can assist to accelerate the achievement of Nigeria’s Sustainable Development Goals.

The assembled panellists will discuss how informed data gathering processes can lead to economic growth and greater tax collection for the federal fiscus while addressing persistent inequalities.

Significantly, the webinar will explore locally relevant and globally acclaimed data collection tools that factor in the uniqueness of Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa in terms of network connectivity, literacy, and human management.

Speaking ahead of the event, Dr Yemi Kale, NBS CEO, notes: “Nigeria can attain its full potential. One of such is getting our data right and leveraging that data to inform policy and decisions. However, before data can be leveraged towards any meaningful use, both internal and external users must be able to trust the data and ensure that the data is used in ways that reinforce public trust. NBS is aware of the critical role it can play in building trust and improving the efficiency of government interventions.”

Yemi Onagoruwa, VP, Softcom Public Sector further adds: “This event is a fine opportunity to explore existing technological innovation and solutions that can help fast-track inclusive policies, revenue generation and improved governance. The ability to make effective decisions is necessary for any government organization’s continued existence in today’s turbulent and highly unpredictable environment. I look forward to the conversations and insights that will arise from this webinar. I hope you will join us.”

About NBS

NBS is an agency which coordinates statistical operations of the National Statistical System in the production of Official Statistics in all the Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), State Statistical Agencies (SSAs) and Local Government Councils (LGCs).

About Softcom

Softcom Ltd is a technology company which aims to solve problems that will connect people and businesses to value which will ultimately improve their lives. It is also the parent company of Eyowo, a mobile bank that allows people to have access to financial services with their smart and feature phones. www.softcom.ng