Trump Announces ‘Surge’ Of Federal Forces To Crime-Plagued US Cities

US President Donald Trump announced a “surge” of federal forces to crime hotspots including Chicago on Wednesday, following an increase in violence in the nation’s third-largest city.

“I’m announcing a surge of federal law enforcement into communities plagued by violent crime,” Trump said at the White House, with Attorney General William Barr and the FBI and Department of Homeland Security directors in the audience.

The Department of Justice will “immediately surge federal law enforcement to the city of Chicago,” the president added.

-AFP