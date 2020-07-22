Advertisement

Trump Announces ‘Surge’ Of Federal Forces To Crime-Plagued US Cities

Channels Television  
Updated July 22, 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event about regulatory reform on the South Lawn of the White House on July 16, 2020 in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer/Getty Images/AFP
File photo: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event about regulatory reform on the South Lawn of the White House on July 16, 2020 in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer/Getty Images/AFP

 

 

US President Donald Trump announced a “surge” of federal forces to crime hotspots including Chicago on Wednesday, following an increase in violence in the nation’s third-largest city.

“I’m announcing a surge of federal law enforcement into communities plagued by violent crime,” Trump said at the White House, with Attorney General William Barr and the FBI and Department of Homeland Security directors in the audience.

The Department of Justice will “immediately surge federal law enforcement to the city of Chicago,” the president added.

 

 

