Advertisement

Buhari Arrives In Mali On Peace Mission

Channels Television  
Updated July 23, 2020
President Muhammadu Buhari paid a one-day visit to Mali on July 23, 2020.
President Muhammadu Buhari paid a one-day visit to Mali on July 23, 2020.

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Mali on a one-day visit aimed at finding a political solution to the crisis in the country.

The President’s arrival was confirmed in a tweet by his personal assistant on new media, Mr Bashir Ahmad.

According to an earlier statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, Buhari’s planned visit followed the briefing by the ECOWAS Special Envoy to the country, former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The statement adds that President Buhari and the ECOWAS Chairman, President Issoufou Mahamadou of Niger Republic had already agreed to meet in Mali to engage in further consultations towards finding a political solution to the crisis in the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari paid a one-day visit to Mali on July 23, 2020.
President Muhammadu Buhari paid a one-day visit to Mali on July 23, 2020.

The two leaders are expected to be joined by the Host President, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and Presidents Machy Sall of Senegal, Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana and Alassane Ouattara of Cote d’Ivoire respectively.

“We will ask the President of Niger, who is the Chairman of ECOWAS to brief us as a group, and we will then know the way forward,” President Buhari was quoted as saying.

READ ALSO: Jonathan Briefs Buhari About Peace Mission To Mali

President Muhammadu Buhari paid a one-day visit to Mali on July 23, 2020.
President Muhammadu Buhari paid a one-day visit to Mali on July 23, 2020.

 



More on Headlines

NDDC Spent 1.3trn Between 2015 and 2019 – Senate Report

Reps To Institute Legal Suit Against Minister Of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio

Akpabio Insists Two Chairmen Of NDDC Committee Know Lawmakers Who Received Contracts

Arotile, Nigeria’s First Female Helicopter Combat Pilot, Laid To Rest In Abuja

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV