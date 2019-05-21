President Buhari Returns To Abuja After Lesser Hajj

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Abuja from Saudi Arabia after performing Umrah rites (Lesser Hajj) in Makkah.

According to President Buhari’s New Media aide, Bashir Ahmad, in a tweet, he left the Royal Terminal of the King Abdul’aziz International Airport, Jeddah for Abuja on Tuesday afternoon.

President Muhammadu Buhari and wife, Aisha, performed Umrah (lesser Hajj) at the Masjid Haram (the Grand Mosque) on Saturday.

Buhari who embarked on the journey with close personal aides on Thursday, May 16, 2019, was invited by King Salman Bin Abdulaziz, the ruler of Saudi Arabia and Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to perform the Umrah (lesser pilgrimage) in the Kingdom.

