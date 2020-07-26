Oba Palace Attack: APC Slams PDP, Alleges Plot To Abduct Party Leaders

The incident at the palace of the Oba Of Benin in Edo State has continued to generate mixed reactions from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

While the PDP accused the opposition party in the state of sponsoring the attack on its leaders who were at the palace to visit the traditional ruler, the APC insisted that the ruling party in Edo should be held responsible.

Mr Patrick Obahiagbon, who is the Vice Chairman of the Media and Communications Committee for the APC National Campaign Council in Edo, spoke on behalf of the party.

Addressing reporters on Sunday in Benin City, the state capital, he explained that some members of the APC were holding a peaceful protest on Saturday before the incident.

The campaign council spokesman also claimed that his party has uncovered a plot by the Edo State government to arrest and intimidate its leaders on the eve of the election scheduled for September 19.

He, therefore, asked the law enforcement agencies to investigate the attack on APC leaders and supporters in order to ensure a violent-free election in the state.

PDP Reacts

Elsewhere, Chairman of the PDP Campaign Council in Edo and National Vice Chairman (South-South), Dan Osi Orbih, blamed the APC for the incident.

He told reporters at the party’s campaign office in the state capital that the opposition party in the state was allegedly plotting to wipe out the PDP hierarchy, including its National Chairman, Uche Secondus, and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State who were among those who visited the Oba’s palace.

Orbih also claimed that the attack carried out on the PDP convoy could lead to a serious conflict involving states which had their governors in attendance.

“The APC organised attack at the palace is in our view, a political mutiny against constituted authority, capable of causing interstate conflict and war between Edo state and the affected states of the governors that were marked down for elimination.

“There have been several videos in cyberspace where these thugs have been instructed, directed, and motivated to intimidate and cause chaos and mayhem in the state,” the PDP chieftain alleged.

He insisted that the APC had no official engagement at the palace and also called on the security agencies to ensure those found culpable were made to face the law.

“I want to place it on record that there was no official APC event in the palace or anywhere in Benin that was so communicated in accordance with INEC guidelines.

“There was no official communication to the security agencies and the palace that APC was also going to have an event at the palace,” Orbih said.