Mob Sets Three Robbers Ablaze After Bank Attack In Oyo

Three members of an armed robbery gang have been set ablaze by a crowd of irate residents in the Okeho area of Oyo State.

The Commissioner of Police in Oyo, Joe Enwonwu, confirmed this in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the Command, Fadeyi Olugbenga.

He revealed that incident followed an attack on a commercial bank by dare devil armed bandits in Kajola Local Government Area of the state.

Enwonwu stated that the assailants, who came in a white 18-seater bus, invaded the bank at about 4:58pm on Wednesday with an intent to rob.

He explained that shortly after they arrived in the area, the armed robbers gained entrance into the bank using dynamites and AK-47 riffles shots to blow the bank’s security door.

The police commissioner, however, noted that the robbery was responded to by the Police Tactical teams and collaborative efforts of the vigilante and hunters in the area, stressing that the effort yielded results.

“Consequent upon this, three of the robbers who were arrested when the 18-seater bus had an accident and somersaulted, were, thereafter set ablaze by the angry mob when they attempted to escape the scene of the accident,” the statement said.

It added, “Immediately the Commissioner of Police got wind of the dastardly acts, he further directed that all the Police Tactical teams, including the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Mobile Police Force (PMF 72) and Police personnel from Okeho Area Command and nearby Divisions should be on the trail of other members of the fleeing robbers who escaped in different directions.”

Enwonwu condemned the dastardly act and assured the residents of Oyo of the preparedness of the police to protect their lives and properties before, during, and after the Sallah celebrations.

He also urged them to go about their lawful businesses without any fear of molestation or threat from any quarters.

The police commissioner insisted that the command was on top of the situation and sought credible information from residents to enable them clamp down on crimes and criminalities in Oyo State.