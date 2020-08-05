Roland Asoro Emerges New Edo Assembly Deputy Speaker

Roland Asoro has emerged as the new Deputy Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly.

Hon. Asoro is the member representing Orhionmwon II Constituency in the state assembly.

His election follows the impeachment of Hon. Yekini Idiaye during plenary on Wednesday.

Hon Idiaye’s impeachment comes a few days after himself and four other lawmakers declared their support for the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

The lawmakers were among the 10 that were inaugurated in July 2019 while 14 others are yet to be inaugurated.

According to the lawmakers, their decision is to remain in the APC on whose platform they were elected.