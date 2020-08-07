PHOTOS: What Edo Assembly Legislative Chamber Looks Like After Rooftop Removal

The picture above shows what the legislative chamber of the Edo State House of Assembly looks like after its rooftop was removed on the order of the state government.

This followed the takeover of the Assembly complex in Benin City, the state capital by security operatives on Thursday purportedly to forestall a plan to attack the facility by some unnamed persons.

Channels Television had reported that police officers comprising operatives attached to the Police Mobile Force and Operation Thunderstorm occupied the complex as early as 8am.

The police were later joined by personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), preventing entry into the Assembly premises.

Thereafter, Governor Godwin Obaseki visited the complex amid chanting by some supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who thronged the scene.

Governor Obaseki was accompanied on the visit by his deputy, Philip Shaibu, and the Speaker of the House, Frank Okiye, claimed to have been impeached by 17 lawmakers in the state.

The governor condemned the action of the security operatives and promised to secure the lives and properties of the people after which he left the scene.

Thereafter, tipper trucks drove to the complex where they off-loaded sand and gravel in front of the Assembly in what the government explained was part of ongoing reconstruction work at the complex.

Some unknown persons climbed the roof of the complex to remove the mace while others believed to be construction workers removed the rooftop of the building.

See photos of various parts of the legislative chamber of the Assembly below: