COVID-19: Churches Reopen In Lagos state

Worship centres in Lagos have re-opened partially across the state today, after being locked down for several months in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

This follows the directive announced by governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on august the 1st with the provision that worship centers can only fill up 50 per cent of their capacity.

The state government last Thursday released several safety protocols and guidelines numbering 46 that must be adhered to during services at places of worship in the first phase.

Commissioner for home affairs, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, further revealed that the state is not interested in sanctioning any religious house but will encourage them to comply with guidelines for reopening of worship centers.

In a similar vein, the Federal Ministry of Health has urged places of worship to ensure that their members worship in well-ventilated spaces.

According to a Twitter post by the Health Ministry, all worshipers are enjoined to continue their worship safely by maintaining a distance of 2 metres from others.