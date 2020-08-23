APC Having Sleepless Nights Over Edo Govt’s Achievements – Obaseki’s Aide

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has been having sleepless nights after being confronted with facts about the role Governor Godwin Obaseki played in the establishment of the modular refinery in Ologbo, Edo State.

The governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, who stated this on Sunday noted that the refinery was getting closer to being completed.

“After last week’s visit of a Federal Government delegation to the Edo Modular Refinery in Ologbo, the APC is now clearly confused as their campaign seems to have been deflated by the stellar performance of Governor Obaseki and the near-total acceptance Obaseki enjoys from Edo people,” he said.

Osagie added, “The truth will continue to dwarf and ultimately blot out falsehood and propaganda, as the Ologbo visit by the Federal Government delegation has just done to APC’s efforts at misinforming the public.”

He explained that the Presidency sent emissaries to Ologbo in Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of the state last week, to inspect the refinery project.

According to the governor’s aide, the government officials were not only satisfied with what they saw on the ground but showered encomiums on Governor Obaseki for the landmark achievement.

“During the visit, the seed investment of N700 million which Edo State government made to kick-off this project was eloquently highlighted, as well as other interests of the Edo State government in the project.

“Understandably, this event gave the opposition sleepless nights and this feeble lie is the response they have decided to deploy in an attempt to pacify their supporters who have been questioning their jaundiced criticisms of Governor Obaseki and transferring their allegiance in large numbers to the ‘wake and see governor,” he said.

This comes in reaction to the comments by the APC Media Campaign Council Chairman in Edo State, John Mayaki, who asked the governor not to “take glory” for the refinery project.

Osagie also referred to the report of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on how states in the country have performed in the area of reducing unemployment.

He said the impartial and data-focused agency highlighted efforts of the Edo State government at reducing unemployment figures in the state.

The governor’s aide added, “Since the NBS released its data, APC has stayed away from the matter and has discarded its earlier position that Governor Obaseki did not create jobs for Edo people.

“For every lie of the APC, we have documented facts which are available to members of the public and the relevant government agencies.”