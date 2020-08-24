Ramp Up COVID-19 Tests, Declare Results Appropriately, PTF Tells States

The Nigerian Government has called on authorities in various states to appropriately declare the results of coronavirus (COVID-19) tests conducted as quickly as possible.

Mr Boss Mustapha made the call on Monday at the briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The PTF Chairman explained that the call was necessary to ensure early detection which he said would ultimately translate to treatment and levelling of the curve of the virus in the country.

He acknowledged that the nation’s sample collection was low and advised authorities in the states to ramp up their testing.

Mustapha, who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, noted that Nigeria now has 52,227 confirmed cases, with 1,002 deaths and 38,945 recoveries.

He added that the country has remained the fourth nation with highest cumulative cases in Africa, while the global cases have increased from 22.5 million to 23.5 million in about four days.

Despite crossing the 1,000 mark on Sunday, the PTF chairman insisted that the country has continued to record a steady decline in its Case Fatality Rate (CFR) over the last few months.

He stated that the death toll was ​3 per cent on April 30, 2.8 per cent on ​May 31, 2.3 per cent ​June 30, 2 per cent on ​July 31, and ​1.92 per cent as of August 22.

The SGF noted that the Commissioner for Health in Lagos State, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who he said has been foremost in the fight against COVID-19, had tested positive for the disease.

He wished the commissioner and all other frontline workers that have risked their lives but contracted the virus in the process, safe and speedy recovery.

According to Mustapha, this is a grim reminder that COVID-19 is no respecter of persons or the positions they hold and everyone is at risk and must take responsibility.

