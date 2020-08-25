Police, Others Intercept Third Drug-Filled Container At Lagos Port

The police have discovered another container filled with banned drugs at the APM Terminal in the Apapa area of Lagos State.

Channels Television gathered that the 40-foot container with number tcnu9465832 was intercepted by personnel of the Area ‘B’ Police Command in collaboration with operatives of other security agencies.

The container was said to have landed on Lagos shores on Friday night and was offloaded into the international container terminal which has its operational headquarters in Hague, Netherlands.

Shortly after its arrival, the Commander of Area ‘B’ Police Command, Soji Akinbayo, had notified all relevant agencies at the port for a joint inspection.

They include officials of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), and the Nigeria Customs Service, among others.

The container is said to be filled with contraband drugs concealed with iron brushes, making it the third of such to be intercepted by the security agencies.

The items seized include 485 cartons of tradol, 122 cartons of tramol, 150 cartons vitaglobin syrups, 127 cartons of bonjela antiseptic, seven cartons of cigatrim powder, and 80 cartons of scrubbing brush.

According to the police, the containers were imported by the same set of suspects with origin from Pakistan via Europe (Hamburg) to the port in Apapa.

Channels Television had reported how the security operatives intercepted the first and the second containers also filled with banned drugs.