JusticeForUwa: Police Arrest Six Suspects

The police on Wednesday paraded six persons allegedly connected with the rape and killing of Uwaila Omozuwa, a 100-level student of the University of Benin.

Uwaila, 22, was raped and murdered in a church in May, a tragedy that sent shock-waves across the country and repeated calls for an end to gender-based violence.

The hoodlums reportedly struck her in the head with a fire extinguisher after raping her and left her for dead.

She was rushed to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital where she later died.

According to the Edo State Police Command, one of the suspects admitted to have committed the crime and named others he said were culpable.

At least four of the suspects have denied any involvement.

Another suspect was said to have been found in possession of the late Uwaila’s phone.

The mother of a suspect at large was also arrested. She denied any knowledge of the crime.

“These criminals went into the church building to wreak havoc where she was raped,” the Edo State Commissioner of Police, Johnson Kokumo, said. “The post-mortem examination results confirmed that she was raped and gruesomely murdered.