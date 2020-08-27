We Will Only Accept Credible Candidates For By-Elections – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said it will only accept credible candidates for the October 31 concurrent legislative by-elections scheduled to be conducted across eight states of the Federation.

APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee Chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni, gave the warning while inaugurating the Party’s Screening and Appeal Committees for the by-elections at the APC National Secretariat, Abuja, according to a statement released on Thursday by spokesman Yekini Nabena.

The Committees are saddled with the responsibility of screening APC Candidates for the by-elections.

Buni, who was represented at the inauguration on Wednesday by the APC Caretaker Committee secretary, Senator John Udoedeghe, further stated that the party was moving in a new direction and would ensure that things were done properly.

He charged the members of the Committees to be fair to all the aspirants and ensure that only those with impeccable records in their careers were chosen as APC candidates.

Responding on behalf of the other members, Prof. Stephen Ocheni assured that the members of the Screening and Appeal Committees would discharge their assignment with fairness and a sense of responsibility. Ocheni who was a former Minister expressed gratitude to the national leadership of the Party for the confidence reposed in them and for giving them the task to perform on behalf of the Party.

Below is the party’s schedule of activities for the legislative by-elections: