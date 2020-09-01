AfDB: Adesina’s Re-election Signifies Africa’s Confidence In His Leadership – George Weah

President George Weah of Liberia has congratulated Dr Akinwumi Adesina on his re-election as President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) for a second five-year term.

Speaking virtually during Adesina’s swearing-in ceremony, Weah said that his re-election shows the level of confidence the continent and its leaders have in him and Liberia looks forward to partnering with his leadership.

Describing Adesina’s re-election as historic, the Liberian leader said the AfDB President was able to distinguish himself within the past five years.

“Liberia looks forward to the continuous leadership under your leadership. Dr Adesina my good friend, your re-election signifies Africa and the world’s confidence in your leadership.

“God bless you in your endeavours. All the best, my brother, and congratulations,” the Liberian President said.

Adesina made history by becoming the first President of the financial institution to be re-elected for a second term of five years.

Upon assuming office in 2015, he brought several reforms aimed at empowering Africans and Africa on a global sphere with his election taking place electronically for the very first time.

Prior to his re-election on August 27, Adesina was mired in controversy after he was charged with alleged ethical violations.

However, after repeated investigations, the former Nigerian Agriculture Minister was cleared of all charges levelled against him, paving the way for his re-election.

He is the first Nigerian to hold the post of the bank’s President.

The AfDB, founded in 1964, is geared towards spurring “sustainable economic development and social progress” among member African countries.

Nigeria is the AfDB’s largest shareholder with 16.8 percent of rights, while Germany and the United States own 7.4 percent and 5.5 percent respectively.