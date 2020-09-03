FG Approves Reopening Of NYSC Orientation Camps

The Federal Government has approved the reopening of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camps across the country.

National Coordinator of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu, gave the details on Thursday during a briefing in Abuja.

He stated that the NYSC authorities should consolidate on the safety protocols, and reopen orientation camps when the tertiary institutions open.

“We are in the process of developing strict guidelines to ensure there is no outbreak of Covid-19 when this process starts,” he said.

Orientation camps were shut in March this year as part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

He also stated that the PTF is making arrangements to see that the private sector is allowed to determine the number of staff that will work, but in a safe environment; while in public service, only level 12 and above will be allowed to work.

Meanwhile, the PTF tenure, which is meant to elapse on September 17, has been extended by President Muhammadu Buhari to December this year.

This was disclosed by the Chairman of the PTF on COVID-19, Mr Boss Mustapha.

He said that the extension was necessary to sustain the robust multi-sectoral response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The PTF today submitted its 7th Interim Report to Mr President for his consideration and approval.

“The main thrust of the recommendation is that Nigeria advances to the third phase of eased restrictions with further amendments, to address economic, socio-political and health concerns. This will last till a time when the epidemic is sufficiently controlled in Nigeria,” Boss Mustapha stated.

“Accordingly, Mr President has considered and approved the following: Transition into the Third Phase of the National Response to COVID-19 for a period of four weeks with effect from 12.01 am on Friday 4th September 2020 in line with amendments to address economic, socio-political and health considerations reflected in the implementation guidelines.

“Mr. President has similarly considered the fact that the six-month mandate of the PTF will expire this month and has therefore extended it till the end of December 2020.

“The objective is to: Sustain a robust multi-sectoral national response; Ensure that we successfully navigate the community spread stage of the pandemic; strengthen our health system and other socio-economic infrastructures to enable them to meet our national aspirations.

Mr Mustapha also noted that the PTF is in a haste to reopen schools, especially tertiary institutions.