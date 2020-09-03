Kidnapped Cross River Doctor Regains Freedom

A Senior Registrar in the Department of Paediatrics and Child Health at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, Dr Vivien Otu, has regained her freedom barely a week after being kidnapped.

Chairman of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Calabar branch, Dr Innocent Abang, confirmed her release to Channels Television on Thursday night.

The kidnap of Dr Otu on August 28, 2020, generated reactions with the Medical Women’s Association of Nigeria in the state, calling for her immediate release.

A statement by the association condemned her kidnap, stating that she is the 13th doctor/dependents abducted within the last few years in the state.

Also reacting, the NMA Cross River State branch withdrew its medical services, and expressed worries over the security of medical doctors in the state.

According to its state Chairman, Dr Abang, it was important for the government and security agencies to expedite action and ensure the unconditional release of their colleague and other victims currently in the captivity of kidnappers.

Dr Otu’s kidnap also led to a protest by medical doctors in the state.

The doctors feared that they have become an endangered species following the incessant kidnap of their colleagues.

In response, the state government promised to see to the release of Dr.Otu and other victims unharmed, stating that all security agencies will swing into action immediately and ensure that all kidnappers must be made to face the law with full implementation.