Advertisement

Senate President Condoles With Senator Wamakko Over Daughter’s Death

Channels Television  
Updated September 12, 2020
A file photo of the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, during plenary at the upper chamber of the National Assembly in Abuja.

 

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has commiserated with Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko over the death of his daughter, Sadiya.

In a statement signed on Saturday by the Special Adviser (Media) to the President of the Senate, Ola Awoniyi, Lawan described the death of Sadiya at a tender age as tragic and painful.

He, however, urged Senator Wamakko to take solace in the fact that Allah gives and takes as He wills.

“I share in your grief and pray that Allah will give you the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“I also commiserate with the government and people of Sokoto state who are mourning with you over the unfortunate incident and pray that Allah will console them,” Lawan said.

Sadiya Aliyu Wamakko died on Thursday at the Usmanu Danfodio Teaching Hospital from complications arising from childbirth.



More on Local

Tinubu Visits Sokoto, Condoles With Wamakko Over Daughter’s Death

Kano Exco Approves N9.8 bn Budget For Healthcare Management Agency

Viral Video: LASTMA To Investigate Officer Over Fight With Passenger

Extra-Judical Killing: Ikpeazu Visits Victim’s Family, Vows To Serve Justice On Culprit

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV