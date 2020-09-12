Senate President Condoles With Senator Wamakko Over Daughter’s Death

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has commiserated with Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko over the death of his daughter, Sadiya.

In a statement signed on Saturday by the Special Adviser (Media) to the President of the Senate, Ola Awoniyi, Lawan described the death of Sadiya at a tender age as tragic and painful.

He, however, urged Senator Wamakko to take solace in the fact that Allah gives and takes as He wills.

“I share in your grief and pray that Allah will give you the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“I also commiserate with the government and people of Sokoto state who are mourning with you over the unfortunate incident and pray that Allah will console them,” Lawan said.

Sadiya Aliyu Wamakko died on Thursday at the Usmanu Danfodio Teaching Hospital from complications arising from childbirth.