Photos From Scene Of Oshodi Accident

One passenger was killed on Monday after a bus and a highlander Jeep collided with a moving commuter train in the Oshodi area of Lagos State.

The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu announced that the accident occurred after the bus with six passengers suddenly veered onto the tracks and collided with the train.

READ ALSO: Vice-Chancellor, Students Locked Out As ASUU, NASU Members Protest In Lagos University

A highlander Jeep was also involved in the collision and its passengers (two adult males) sustained serious injuries before being transported to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital.

Oke-Osanyintolu confirmed that one passenger lost his life and been placed in the hospital morgue while the other is still undergoing treatment.

See photos from the scene of the accident below…