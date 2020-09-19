Edo 2020: About 4,000 Personnel Were Deployed To Secure Critical Assets – NSCDC

Assistant Commandant General (ACG) of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp, Emmanuel Bassey, has said that at least 4,000 personnel were deployed to secure critical assets at the Edo Governorship Election.

He said this on Saturday evening, while giving a situation update on the voting exercise which held during the day.

When asked of the role the NSCDC played during the election he said: “we not only secured assets, we deployed about 4,000 of our personnel, we secured critical government assets but we also deployed about 7,311 of our personnel in Polling Units. If you go through all the polling centers in the state, you would see officers of the civil defence”.

Speaking further, the ACG said the election went on well. He, however, noted that there were unverified reports of pockets of violence.

He also said there were unverified reports of vote-buying.

“I went some centers. There was subtle evidence that some people well-doing vote-buying. When I went to some centers, I saw some of them but when I went to them, they disappeared”.