Buhari Appoints Lauretta Onochie, Three Others As INEC Commissioners

Updated October 13, 2020
President Muhammadu Buhari addressed the nation on the occasion of the country's 60th independence anniversary on October 1, 2020.
President Muhammadu Buhari

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the Senate to confirm the appointment of one of his media aides, Lauretta Onochie, and three others as Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The letter was read by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday.

Lauretta Onochie is currently the media aide to President Buhari on Social Media.

The President seeks confirmation of her appointment as a National Commissioner of INEC representing Delta State.

Others are Professor Mohammed Sani (Katsina); Professor Kunle Ajayi (Ekiti), and Seidu Ahmed (Jigawa).

