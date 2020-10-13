Advertisement
Buhari Appoints Lauretta Onochie, Three Others As INEC Commissioners
President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the Senate to confirm the appointment of one of his media aides, Lauretta Onochie, and three others as Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
The letter was read by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday.
Lauretta Onochie is currently the media aide to President Buhari on Social Media.
The President seeks confirmation of her appointment as a National Commissioner of INEC representing Delta State.
Others are Professor Mohammed Sani (Katsina); Professor Kunle Ajayi (Ekiti), and Seidu Ahmed (Jigawa).
See the tweet below…
1. Prof. Muhaamad Sani – Katsina State
2. Lauretta Onochie – Delta State
3. Kunle Cornelius Ajayi – Ekiti State
4. Seidu Ahmad – Jigawa State
— The Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) October 13, 2020