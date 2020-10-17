Advertisement

Tanker Explodes On Otedola Bridge

Channels Television  
Updated October 17, 2020
The scene of the tanker explosion on the Otedola Bridge, Berger axis of Lagos on October 17, 2020. Credit: LASEMA

 

Tragedy occurred in the Otedola Bridge, Berger axis of Lagos State on Saturday following a tanker explosion.

Confirming the development, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said the incident occurred around 2.00 am involving a tanker loaded with Premium Motor Spirit and a truck carrying other goods.

The Director-General of LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyitolu, said both trucks were out-bound Lagos for delivery.

“The Agency promptly responded to a fire outbreak after several distress calls were received from the control room at the above-mentioned address at around 0200hrs,” Oke-Osanyitolu said.

“On arrival at the incident scene, it was discovered that a 40fit containerized Truck loaded with fabric had a brake failure while moving inward Berger.

“It then collided with a tanker loaded with 33000 litres of PMS. The impact of the collision resulted in fire outbreak.”

READ ALSO: ‘We Are Sorry’: Osinbajo Apologises To Nigerians As Protests Against Police Brutality Continue

Channels Television learned that a stationary truck with registration number KBG91XA containing PMS which wasn’t involved in the collision was equally affected by the fire.

However, there were no reported casualties.

Oke-Osanyitolu explained that a combination of responders have put out the fire, while the affected vehicles are being moved away with efforts to decongest traffic on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Right now, the area has been cordoned off to prevent any further disaster as vehicles have been advised to make use of alternative routes.



