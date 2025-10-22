Northern Senators Mourn Victims Of Niger Tanker Explosion

Senators from the northern part of the country have commiserated with the families of the victims of the tragic tanker explosion in Niger State that reportedly claimed several lives.

On Tuesday, the articulated vehicle exploded in the Essa community, along the Agaie–Bida road, Katcha LGA of the state.

According to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), at least 39 persons died, with more than 60 injured, after a petrol tanker exploded in Niger state.

Two days after the incident, the Northern Senators Forum condoled with the government and people of Niger State over the explosion.

In a statement, the Chairman of the NSF, Sen. Abdulaziz Yar’adua, expressed deep sadness over the devastating incident and prayed for the repose of the departed souls.

READ ALSO: Niger State Tanker Explosion Death Toll Hits 42, Residents Blame Bad Road

“We are deeply saddened by this devastating incident and pray for the repose of the departed souls. May Allah grant them Jannatul Firdaus and comfort their families during this difficult time,” he said.

The NSF also urged the Federal Road Safety Corps to intensify its efforts in ensuring that tankers and other vehicles on our roads are roadworthy and compliant with safety standards to prevent such tragic incidents in the future.

The Forum extended its heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families, the government, and the people of Niger State, praying that Allah grants the victims eternal peace and comfort to their families.

According to the Forum, the tanker explosion has once again highlighted the need for strict enforcement of safety protocols and regular checks on vehicles transporting hazardous materials.

Earlier, the Nigeria Governors’ Forum has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic tanker explosion in Niger State that reportedly claimed several lives.

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum says it is saddened by the tanker explosion that occurred in Katcha Local Government Area of Niger State, where reports indicate that about 38 people lost their lives.

In a condolence message signed by its Chairman and Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the Forum commiserated with the people and government of Niger State, especially the families of the victims and Governor Mohammed Umar Bago.

The Forum lauded the efforts of emergency responders for their swift intervention and humanitarian support to the victims.

Governor AbdulRazaq described the incident as another sad reminder of the need for greater attention to safety and regulation in the storage and transportation of combustible materials across the country.

The Forum prays for the repose of the souls of the deceased and strength for their families to bear the loss.