Bandits Kill Six, Burn Police Station In Niger State

Armed bandits have killed six persons in Tungan-Makeri and set a police station ablaze in the nearby Konkoso district, both in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State.

Police authorities in Niger State said the incident occurred at about 3:00 a.m on Saturday when armed men invaded Tunga-Makeri village through Shafachi District in Borgu LGA.

The police spokesman in the state, Wasiu Abiodun, said that several houses were set ablaze by the assailants. According to him, an unspecified number of residents were abducted in the course of the attack.

The attack on Tungan Makeri reportedly began on Friday, when over 200 armed men stormed the village, shooting sporadically and setting several houses on fire.

Residents claim the assailants operated for hours, leaving six people dead and many others displaced.

An eyewitness from Zagatina village, along the attackers’ route, said he counted dozens of motorcycles conveying the armed men.

“They passed through my village, and I counted about 41 motorcycles, with two or three persons on each, including women and children on some,” the resident said.

“I quickly hid myself in the bush when I noticed them coming because they passed through the back of my house.”

Following the assault on Tungan Makeri, the bandits were said to have moved into Konkoso on Saturday morning, where they reportedly operated without a visible security presence.

Residents described Tungan-Makeri and Konkoso as major towns in Borgu LGA, heightening concerns over the attackers’ growing boldness.

There were also reports that an Air Force aircraft was sighted around Tungan Makeri after the initial attack, a development some residents believe forced the bandits to withdraw from the village.

Meanwhile, joint security teams have been mobilised to the affected communities for on-the-spot assessment, while efforts to rescue the abducted victims and restore normalcy are ongoing.

The incident has once again raised concerns over security in parts of Borgu LGA, with residents calling for urgent reinforcement to prevent further attacks.