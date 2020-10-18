Advertisement

#EndSARS: Youths Set Up Helplines, Charging Ports To Support Protesters

Nebianet Usaini  
Updated October 18, 2020
File photo of #EndSARS protesters.

 

 

The ingenuity of Nigerian youths while protesting Police brutality has been consistent as people from different walks of life offer their services pro bono.

Helplines and charging ports, among others, have been set up by the protesters to press home their demands.

The #EndSARS protests have given a platform to the youths to prove they can create a system that works if and when given the opportunity.

Most youths serving others in the protests range from 20s, 30s and 40s.

These individuals have built an effective multidisciplinary nationwide network in less than a week with less than N100m (in donations that are still adding up).

They asking, daily and on social media and in the demonstrations, why the government has not been able to use taxes appropriately while theorizing that the people currently in charge are just interested in their share of the “National Cake.”

The #EndSARS protests have been ongoing for more than 11 days.

Although the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu had disbanded the notorious Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in the wake of the protests, the agitation has continued to gain traction across the country.

They have rejected the new tactical unit –  Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) – formed by the police authorities to replace SARS, saying there is no difference between the former and the latter.



