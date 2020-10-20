EndSARS: Two Killed As Hoodlums Attack Ojoo Police Station In Ibadan

Two persons have been reportedly killed and several others injured in an attack on Ojoo police station in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, as the ongoing protest continues across the country.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Gbenga Fadeyi confirmed the incident noting that some disgruntled people attacked the police station disguising themselves as part of the protesters.

The #EndSARS protest has entered its third week with Nigerian youths calling for an end to police brutality, extra-judicial killings, increase in salaries for the police among other demands.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On Tuesday the protesters blocked the major roads linking the state secretariat to other parts of the town preventing vehicular movement in that axis.

The protest at the Agodi area was said to be peaceful except at the Ojoo end of the Lagos/ Ibadan expressway where there was a face-off between security operatives and the protesters.

Meanwhile, students have been sent home as public schools within the city have been closed.