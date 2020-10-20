Panic In Jos As Hoodlums Disrupt Commercial Activities

There was panic and apprehension in Jos, the Plateau State capital on Tuesday as hoodlums disrupted commercial activities at Ahmadu Bello way leading to an abrupt end of businesses in the city.

Some shops were vandalised while cars were set ablaze by the miscreants who prompted the personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to maintain law and order at the commercial centre before the arrival of the police.

NSCDC personnel told Channels Television that four people were injured and have been taken to the hospital for treatment.

The incident at the city centre is not related to the #EndSARS protests going on in some parts of the city, but protesters restricted their activities at the Old Airport Roundabout and the Polo roundabout axis where they have been gathering for almost five days.