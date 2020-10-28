Corruption Charges: Court Refuses To Grant Extradition Order Against Alison-Madueke

The Federal High Court in Abuja has turned down the application to extradite the former Minister of Petroleum, Deizani Alison-Madueke from the United Kingdom.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu refused the application on the grounds that the evidence in support to prove that the earlier court summon granted to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had failed in the extradition of Deizani, and it must be filed again before another request can be made.

The prosecution counsel, Farouk Abdalla informed the court that the defendant was not in court despite a notice of summons for her appearance that was published in a national daily and the EFCC’s website on August 20.

Ruling on the application, Justice Ojukwu ruled that an extension order be made, as the prosecution needed to file an affidavit to support the warrant for extradition.

She gave the prosecution more time to perfect every necessary document and file the same.

The case has been adjourned to December 3 for hearing.